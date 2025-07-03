2024 Friends of Education: Military Families Support Society

Supplied Photo

The Northern Lights Public Schools Board of Trustees proudly presented the Military Families Support Society (MFSS) with a 2024 Friends of Education Award at its board meeting.

“The Military Families Support Society has been an invaluable partner in the success of Art Smith Aviation Academy for over a decade,” said Board Chair Karen Packard. “Their dedication to supporting students, families, and staff has helped shape a truly unique educational experience in Cold Lake.”

Since the establishment of Art Smith Aviation Academy, MFSS has played a pivotal role in ensuring students have access to enriched academic and extracurricular opportunities. This includes securing space for the school on 4 Wing Cold Lake, covering maintenance costs, and seeking out grants and donations to enhance programming — from transportation services to flight simulation technology.

In addition to logistical and financial contributions, MFSS subsidizes before and after-school care for military families, provides strategic guidance to school leadership, and helps foster strong connections between the school and the military community.

“We are thrilled to present MFSS with a Friends of Education Award in recognition of their outstanding efforts to support students, staff, and the long-term success of Art Smith Aviation Academy,” said Packard.

The Military Families Support Society is one of three recipients of a 2024 Friends of Education Award. Information about all current and past recipients is available on the NLPS website.