2025 National Silver Cross Mother Announced: Mrs. Nancy Payne

The Royal Canadian Legion has named Mrs. Nancy Payne of Lansdowne, Ontario, as Canada’s 2025 National Silver Cross Mother. Each year, the Legion selects one mother to represent all Canadian mothers who have lost a son or daughter in military service to the country.

As the National Silver Cross Mother, Mrs. Payne will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on November 11 on behalf of all bereaved mothers. Throughout her year-long term, which runs until October 2026, she will also take part in events honouring Canada’s Fallen from all conflicts.

The Memorial Cross—often called the Silver Cross—was first authorized in 1919 as a symbol of personal loss and sacrifice for widows and mothers of Canadian sailors, aviators, and soldiers who died in service.

Born and raised in Peterborough, Ontario, Nancy Payne is the eldest of three sisters. After working in hairstyling and later as a personal support worker in Gananoque, she retired after two decades of service in the field. She and her husband David, a retired Canadian Armed Forces infantry member with 30 years of service, raised two sons, Chris and Randy, both of whom followed in their father’s military footsteps.

Their son, Corporal Randy Payne, served with 1 Garrison Military Police Company based in Wainwright, Alberta. He was killed in action on April 22, 2006, in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle. He was the 15th of 158 Canadian soldiers to lose their lives during Canada’s mission in Afghanistan.

In his memory, Nancy has presented the “Captain’s Award” for nearly 19 years to a student at Randy’s former high school in Gananoque who demonstrates leadership, athletic ability, and academic excellence.

Today, Mrs. Payne lives in Lansdowne with her husband and enjoys quilting, knitting, and spending time with their four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She says representing all mothers who have lost a loved one is a great honour.

“Never forget what they did for us,” she says. “They gave their lives — we can’t forget that. We have what we have because of them.”