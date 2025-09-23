2025 Your Say Survey is now live for Regular Force and Primary Reserve members

Help inform decisions on personnel programs and policies that affect you with the 2025 Your Say Survey – Supplied Photo

Help inform decisions on personnel programs and policies that affect you.

The Your Say Survey is your opportunity to be heard and to provide leadership with valuable insights on a variety of topics, which will help inform decisions about policies and programs.

Questions in this survey include topics such as:

Satisfaction with your finances and postings

Satisfaction with policies, programs and services, such as the grievance process, Chaplain services, and prenatal/postpartum physical fitness program

Use of official languages in the workplace

The implementation and effectiveness of the CAF-VAC Joint Suicide Prevention Strategy

Your experiences with workplace harassment and violence, discrimination, and sexual misconduct

The survey has been sent to approximately 16,000 Regular Force and Primary Reserve members. If you have received the survey, we value your feedback and encourage you to complete it today.

Questions about the Your Say Survey can be addressed to the research team (cmp.Survey-Sondage@forces.gc.ca), at Director General Military Personnel Research and Analysis (DGMPRA).

This research has been approved by the DND/CAF Social Science Research Review Board (SSRRB) in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and 5062-1. The SSRRB approval # is 2241/25N.