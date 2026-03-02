232 New Residential Housing Units Planned for CFB Cold Lake

Stock Photo

Members posted to Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake will see expanded on-base living options as 232 new Residential Housing Units (RHUs) are planned for construction under Phase 2 of Canada’s national military housing program.

The national expansion was announced on February 24 by the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence. The second phase of the program aims to deliver approximately 7,500 new RHUs across the country.

For Cold Lake, the new units form part of the planned construction of close to 6,700 units nationally under Phase 2. The initiative builds on Phase 1 of the program, which is already delivering more than 800 units in nine locations experiencing high housing demand.

In an email, Talia Falco, Communications Advisor with the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA), said the new construction at CFB Cold Lake represents an expansion of housing availability for members and their families.

“Phase 2 of the construction program builds on the accelerated progress of the first phase, which is already delivering over 800 new RHUs in nine locations, with the planned construction of close to 6,700 units nationally, including the construction of 232 residential units at CFB Cold Lake,” she wrote.

Falco also noted that while Phase 2 is being rolled out, CFHA continues to explore additional housing solutions.

“CFHA also continues to pursue other alternative housing solutions such as potential acquisitions, leases, referrals and partnerships as an efficient alternative for providing housing to CAF members and the Defence community where market conditions support these approaches,” she added.

Nationally, construction will focus primarily on one- and two-bedroom apartment-style buildings at the 25 locations where CFHA operates. To support the rollout, Defence Construction Canada has issued an advanced procurement notice for potential projects valued at approximately $3.74 billion, informing contractors of upcoming opportunities across the country.

CFHA is also collaborating with Build Canada Homes to support housing delivery through Modern Methods of Construction, including modular and prefabricated building systems, as well as the use of low-carbon materials.

The investment is intended to support operational readiness and quality of life by increasing access to modern, energy-efficient housing for Canadian Armed Forces members and their families.