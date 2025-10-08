4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Members Honour the Battle of Britain



On September 21st, members of 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake took part in the annual Battle of Britain Parade and ceremony, held at Veterans Memorial Park near the Cold Lake Legion. The public was invited to join in commemorating one of the most significant air campaigns of the Second World War.

The ceremony brought together military personnel, veterans, and community members to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the conflict. Dignitaries in attendance included 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, and Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr.

The Battle of Britain, fought from July to October 1940, marked a decisive victory for the Royal Air Force (RAF) as they defended the United Kingdom against the German Luftwaffe. The campaign was the first major battle fought entirely by air forces, and its outcome proved pivotal to the Allied war effort.

More than 100 Canadian pilots served alongside the RAF during the battle, with many making the ultimate sacrifice. In total, over 3,000 aircrew lost their lives during the campaign.

The Cold Lake ceremony served as a solemn reminder of their bravery and the enduring legacy of those who stood in defense of freedom during one of history’s defining moments.



