October 9, 2025
4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Members Honour the Battle of Britain

by | Oct 8, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Corporal Brandon Milsom stands sentinel at the Cold Lake Cenotaph, Veterans Memorial Park, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025 – Photo credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

On September 21st, members of 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake took part in the annual Battle of Britain Parade and ceremony, held at Veterans Memorial Park near the Cold Lake Legion. The public was invited to join in commemorating one of the most significant air campaigns of the Second World War.

The ceremony brought together military personnel, veterans, and community members to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served in the conflict. Dignitaries in attendance included 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, and Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr.

The Battle of Britain, fought from July to October 1940, marked a decisive victory for the Royal Air Force (RAF) as they defended the United Kingdom against the German Luftwaffe. The campaign was the first major battle fought entirely by air forces, and its outcome proved pivotal to the Allied war effort.

More than 100 Canadian pilots served alongside the RAF during the battle, with many making the ultimate sacrifice. In total, over 3,000 aircrew lost their lives during the campaign.

The Cold Lake ceremony served as a solemn reminder of their bravery and the enduring legacy of those who stood in defense of freedom during one of history’s defining moments.

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Corporal Brandon Milsom stands sentinel at the Cold Lake Cenotaph, Veterans Memorial Park, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Colonel Mark Hickey, 4 Wing Commander (Left) and Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Charles Oliveira, 4 Wing CWO (Right) lay a wreath at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Michael Roy lays a wreath at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

A wreath is laid by Bonnyville – Cold Lake – St Paul MLA Scott Cyr at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force sit in attendance at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Escorted by Corporal Leo Hutchings, veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces lay a wreath at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Todd Farrell (Left) and Major Karl Braschuk play reveille at the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Parade, Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

Cold Lake Battle of Britain 2025

Colonel Mark Hickey, 4 Wing Commander gives a speech, during the Battle of Britain Parade at Veterans Memorial Park, Cold Lake Alberta, on 21 September 2025. Please credit: Corporal Emilie Laroche, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

