January 27, 2023

Subscribe to Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
4 Wing Centennial Committee looking for applicantsOld-Timers Hockey Regional Championships coming to CFB Cold LakeFrom time to timeBell Let’s Talk 2023 | Join in and help change the conversation!Meow-ga lets the cat out of the bag again at MACC

4 Wing Centennial Committee looking for applicants

by | Jan 27, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

The Royal Canadian Air Force 2024 Centennial logo – Photo via RCAF/ Department of Defence

Organizers at 4 Wing are looking for members for a new committee to help celebrate the centenary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Applications are now being accepted to become a part of the local Centennial Committee. The committee is looking for five military members to join.

“2024’s RCAF Centennial recognition at 4 Wing is an extraordinary opportunity to reflect upon our global contributions to national security, international peace, and stability,” explains Centennial Committee Chair Lead Maj Karl Braschuk.  “4 Wing is looking forward to honouring and celebrating our RCAF history and heritage while inspiring present and future generations of Canadians.”

Applications can be sent through Wing Command. Applicants are being accepted until February 15th. All ranks and trades will be considered for the positions.

“Thank you in advance to all members who will apply for this unique opportunity.”

April 1st, 2024 will mark the 100th anniversary of the RCAF as an independent entity. Celebrations around the milestone are currently being planned and expected to be announced in the future.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap