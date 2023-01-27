4 Wing Centennial Committee looking for applicants

The Royal Canadian Air Force 2024 Centennial logo – Photo via RCAF/ Department of Defence

Organizers at 4 Wing are looking for members for a new committee to help celebrate the centenary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Applications are now being accepted to become a part of the local Centennial Committee. The committee is looking for five military members to join.

“2024’s RCAF Centennial recognition at 4 Wing is an extraordinary opportunity to reflect upon our global contributions to national security, international peace, and stability,” explains Centennial Committee Chair Lead Maj Karl Braschuk. “4 Wing is looking forward to honouring and celebrating our RCAF history and heritage while inspiring present and future generations of Canadians.”

Applications can be sent through Wing Command. Applicants are being accepted until February 15th. All ranks and trades will be considered for the positions.

“Thank you in advance to all members who will apply for this unique opportunity.”

April 1st, 2024 will mark the 100th anniversary of the RCAF as an independent entity. Celebrations around the milestone are currently being planned and expected to be announced in the future.