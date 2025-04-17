April 17, 2025
4 Wing Cold Lake Increased Air Traffic: Public Affairs

Residents of Cold Lake may notice an increase in air traffic from April 11 to May 16 including CH-47 Chinooks and CH-146 Griffons conducting training.

This movement is part of the Advanced Tactical Aviation Course, an intensive program that prepares aircrew to plan and execute complex missions in modern operational environments.

4 Wing is always mindful of our Lakeland community neighbors and this type of training is not intended to disrupt, and efforts will be made to minimize noise over the City of Cold Lake. Always carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety, this type of training provides valuable and legitimate training to maintain collective readiness and operational effectiveness.

