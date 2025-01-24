February 7, 2025
4 Wing Cold Lake Increased Air Traffic – Public Affairs

by | Jan 24, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2018 – U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger

 

Residents of Cold Lake and the surrounding Lakeland area may notice an increase in air traffic on weekdays between 1200 – 1400 from January 28 to February 13, 2025, to include Alpha Jets and USAF B-52H Stratofortress conducting training missions.

4 Wing is always mindful of our Lakeland community neighbors and this type of training is not intended to disrupt, and efforts will be made to minimize noise over the City of Cold Lake. Always carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety, this type of training provides valuable and legitimate training to maintain collective readiness and operational effectiveness.

 

