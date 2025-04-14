4 Wing Fitness and Sports Program Designing New Display for Cold Lake Museums

File Photo

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports team is embarking on an exciting new project—designing a historical display to be showcased at the Cold Lake Museums. This initiative aims to highlight the evolution of fitness and sports within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), tracing its impact from the early 20th century to the present day.

The display is still in its early planning and research phase, and the PSP Fitness and Sports team is inviting interested CAF members to contribute. Tammy Buchanan, Fitness and Sports Manager at 4 Wing, explained, “We are looking for assistance with the planning and research phase of the project. Interested members would have a voice in selecting key themes, conducting research, and engaging with CAF athletes, veterans, and fitness leaders for oral histories and artifacts.”

The exhibit will explore several key aspects of CAF fitness and sports history, including:

· The timeline of CAF fitness standards, from World War I through to the modern FORCE evaluation.

· The evolution of the CAF sports program over different eras.

· Highlights of significant sporting achievements within the CAF, such as the 1942 hockey team supported by military organizations and the RCAF Flyers representing Canada at the 1948 Winter Olympics.

· The history of the Physical Education and Recreation Instructor (PERI) and Physical Education and Recreation Officer (PERO) trades.

· The collection and display of artifacts that tell the story of military fitness and sports.

The project presents a unique opportunity for CAF members, veterans, and fitness enthusiasts to be involved in preserving and showcasing an important aspect of military heritage. The team is eager to hear from those who can contribute research, stories, or artifacts to enrich the exhibit.

Anyone interested in assisting with the project is encouraged to reach out to the PSP Fitness and Sports team for more information.