May 11, 2022

4 Wing MFRCS prepares parcels for Canada Day

May 11, 2022

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar helps load up a parcel that will be sent to a deployed Canadian Armed Forces member on Canada Day on May 3rd at the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre – Photo by Mike Marshall

Care packages for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members on deployment this Canada Day are packed and ready to go, thanks to the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) and Canadian Natural.

On May 3rd, the MFRCS hosted 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar, Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, Brad Bailey and Carrie Baumgartner from Canadian Natural, and a few other guests to put the finishing touches on some of the packages.

“There are 52 in total going out,” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “They’ll be headed to members who are in Kuwait, Canadian Forces Station Alert, and Egypt, just to name a few destinations.”

Each package contains a variety of items including Canada Day Flags, Snacks, USB Sticks, Cards, Power Banks, and Flashlights. Also in the packages is a hand-drawn picture from students at North Star Elementary School in Cold Lake, along with a message from the students.

“Canadian Natural has been a proud sponsor of the MFRCS Deployment Program for many years. Their ongoing partnership in support of our deploying troops and their families is impactful and valued,” adds Chance

 

Canadian Natural’s Carrie Baumgardner and Brad Bailey get to work packing up a parcel – Photo by Mike Marshall

The packages contain things like Canada Day Flags, Snacks, USB Sticks, Cards, Power Banks, and Flashlights – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar writes a note to include in the package – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing MFRCS staff including Executive Director Floyd Perras (left) joined in on the packaging – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling packs a parcel – Photo by Mike Marshall

The packages included a picture drawn by students from North Star Elementary in Cold Lake, along with a small note – Photo by Mike Marshall

52 packages in total will be going out – Photo by Mike Marshall

