4 Wing MFRCS prepares parcels for Canada Day

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar helps load up a parcel that will be sent to a deployed Canadian Armed Forces member on Canada Day on May 3rd at the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre – Photo by Mike Marshall

Care packages for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members on deployment this Canada Day are packed and ready to go, thanks to the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) and Canadian Natural.

On May 3rd, the MFRCS hosted 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar, Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, Brad Bailey and Carrie Baumgartner from Canadian Natural, and a few other guests to put the finishing touches on some of the packages.

“There are 52 in total going out,” explained 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “They’ll be headed to members who are in Kuwait, Canadian Forces Station Alert, and Egypt, just to name a few destinations.”

Each package contains a variety of items including Canada Day Flags, Snacks, USB Sticks, Cards, Power Banks, and Flashlights. Also in the packages is a hand-drawn picture from students at North Star Elementary School in Cold Lake, along with a message from the students.

“Canadian Natural has been a proud sponsor of the MFRCS Deployment Program for many years. Their ongoing partnership in support of our deploying troops and their families is impactful and valued,” adds Chance