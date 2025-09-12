4 Wing MFRCS to Benefit from Fuel Good Day 2025

Photo from the Lakeland Co-op / Facebook

The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (4 Wing MFRCS) has been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of Lakeland Co-op’s Fuel Good Day, taking place on Tuesday, September 16th.

Fuel Good Day is a community initiative that takes place each September at Co-ops across Western Canada. On this day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at participating Co-op Gas Bars is donated to local organizations, along with $1 from every Co-operative Coffee or Big Cool purchased. At Lakeland Co-op, all fuel locations in Cold Lake and Bonnyville will be participating.

The funds raised locally will go to the 4 Wing MFRCS to help support the services and programs it provides to military members, veterans, and their families. Each year, organizations like the 4 Wing MFRCS are selected through Lakeland Co-op’s community giving process, which focuses on supporting groups that make a positive impact in the region.

Fuel Good Day has grown into a significant fundraiser since its launch. In 2024, members and customers helped raise more than $645,000 across Western Canada for over 160 organizations, including charities, schools, and community groups.

Lakeland Co-op has taken part in Fuel Good Day for several years, supporting a variety of local causes. In previous years, funds have gone toward organizations such as Cold Lake Victim Services and other non-profits serving the Lakeland region.

Residents are encouraged to fill up their vehicles or grab a coffee on September 16 to show their support.