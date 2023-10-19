4 Wing provides Meteorology Briefing to Nelson Heights Middle School

Warrant Officer Gordon Lee talks with the children at Nelson Heights School on September 27th – Supplied Photo



Warrant Officer Gordon Lee, a Meteorological Technician (Met Tech) with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), recently gave an outreach presentation to the Grade 5 students of Nelson Heights School, who are studying Weather in their Science classes right now. On September 27th, WO Lee was able to show the students how weather information is monitored and observed by CAF members like himself, and how that weather information is provided to military commanders as important intelligence information for making tactical, operational, and strategic level decisions in all elements (Navy, Army, Air Force, and Space) of the CAF.

“I love doing these presentations. It’s very refreshing to get out and see the enthusiasm for learning that the kids have,” said WO Lee. “It has more meaning for me this year as well, as it involves presenting in front of my eldest son, who is part of this Grade 5 cohort.”

As part of their science curriculum, students are learning about weather phenomena and methods used to measure and study them.

Grade 5 teacher, Cass Claude, was very impressed by the presentation and enthusiastic about the opportunity for students to see how some of the concepts that they are learning in the classroom about the water cycle, clouds, and weather instruments are used every day by our armed forces personnel.



“The presentation not only held the interest of our students,” said Claude, “but it introduced them to some of the important work being done nearby in CFB Cold Lake and to a career path which involves applying science to solve real-world problems. It was excellent!”