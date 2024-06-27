4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Kickoff to Summer a Huge Success

Guests take a slide at the Kickoff to Summer event at CFB Cold Lake on June 21st – All photos by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News

On June 21st, the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation Kickoff to Summer event transformed the area outside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre into a bustling hub of activity and fun. The event, which ran from 4 PM until 8 PM, drew a large crowd of 4 Wing community members eager to celebrate the beginning of summer with family-friendly activities.

Rainy weather held off for the evening, as families took in bouncy houses, glitter tattoos, axe throwing, games, a car show, opportunities to win great prizes, and more. The PSP Community Recreation team also ensured that no one went hungry by providing free hot dogs to all attendees.



“Our Kickoff to Summer event was a resounding success, with over 250 people coming out to enjoy the inflatables, glitter tattoos, and hot dog BBQ,” explained Community Recreation Supervisor Morgan Wild. “It was wonderful to see the community come together and have such a great time!”