4 Wing set to host a Volksmarch and Oktoberfest again

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on 24 September 2022 and back for the third time, 4 Wing celebrates its connection with Auf Wacht (alertness) in Cold Lake with some traditional Gemütlichkeit (cordiality and friendliness).

In 1993, 4 Wing stood down at CFB Baden-Söllingen in Germany and re-established at CFB Cold Lake; the wing will celebrate its German connection with a traditional Volksmarch and Oktoberfest.

Volksmarch

A Volksmarch is a public event where people walk together along a predetermined route. In Germany it’s an important part of the Volkssport, or “people’s sport” movement, and is a social and cultural highlight in cities, towns and villages.

It’s a fun way to get some fresh air and exercise, and the family dog is always welcome. This year, registration will start at 2 pm and be at the 4 Wing Campground (on Queensway Rd; continue driving past Art Smith Aviation Academy). The walk will be 5 km! This event is free and the first 300 to register will receive a Volksmarch pin!

Oktoberfest

It might seem natural to hold an Oktoberfest in October, but the annual festival actually begins in September. 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest follows that tradition.

The 4 Wing Oktoberfest will be held outside of Club 41 at 6 pm following the Volksmarch. Live music and German food, wine and beer will contribute to the authenticity of the celebration.

There are only 500 tickets available for the Oktoberfest event, which are on sale now at the front desk of the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. All tickets are $30 and include a beer stein, a beer and meal. Youth are invited (under 18 years old) and their ticket will also include a stein, non-alcoholic drink and a meal.

This event sold out in 2019, so don’t wait to get your tickets!!

We’d like to thank our sponsors for their generous support of these two exciting events:

Platinum Sponsor for the Volksmarch: Inter Pipeline Ltd.

Gold Sponsor for both events: Boom 95.3, Hot 101.3