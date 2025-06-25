June 27, 2025
4 Wing Summer Sports Day Brings Fun, Fitness, and Friendly Competition

by | Jun 25, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Soccer players in action during the 2025 4 Wing Summer Sports Day, held at CFB Cold Lake on June 20th – All photos and video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News 

Under sunny skies and with high spirits, 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake hosted its 2025 Summer Sports Day on Friday, June 20th. The day brought together 688 participants across 10 different sporting activities—from high-energy team tournaments to relaxing wellness sessions—all organized by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team.

“It was an amazing turnout once again,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager. “The weather worked in our favour, and members were able to de-stress, get active, and have fun!”

This year’s event introduced two new offerings: an Introduction to Mountain Biking session and Grappling 101, which joined returning favourites such as outdoor volleyball, dodgeball, soccer, disc golf, pickleball, table tennis, wellness walks, and yoga. The diversity of activities ensured that everyone—from seasoned athletes to casual participants—had a chance to join in and boost their personal well-being.

Opening ceremonies were led by 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and brand-new Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira. The day was supported by generous sponsorship from Inter Pipeline Ltd and CANEX, who helped provide snacks, coffee, shaker bottles, and prizes.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this day one to remember,” said Buchanan. “From our Wing leadership and sponsors to our photographers, staff, and volunteers—your efforts brought it all together.”

Here are the top finishers from each event:

Volleyball
  1st – Team Terry Tate
  2nd – 409 Rabble
  3rd – 1 AMS Team

Mountain Biking
 WO Megan MacNeill
 Cpl Duquette
 Cpl Delong
 Capt Shum

Dodgeball
 1st – Average Joes
  2nd – RECEME Seals
  3rd – The Dodgeballers

Soccer
  1st – The Final Boss
  2nd – Ninja Turtles FC
  3rd – Nomad Titans

Pickleball
  1st – Sgt Potts & MCpl Sidhu
  2nd – Maj Brault & 2Lt Johnson
 3rd – Cpl Ste-Marie & Avr Prefontaine

Table Tennis
  1st – Cpl Derilo
  2nd – Avr Sawulski
  3rd – Cpl Steeves

Grappling 101
 Avr Strickland
 Avr Brooks
 Cpl Byrne
 Cpl Saunders

Yoga
 Civ Rachelle Prowal
 Cpl Kryzhanivskyi
 Sgt Perreault
 Cpl Ketcheson-Fleming

Wellness Walk
 MCpl Oxtoby
 Cpl Venables

Disc Golf (55 participants)
 MCpl Attwood
 Cpl Lanteigne
 MCpl Steele
 Cpl McLean

 Congratulations to all participants and winners!

 

