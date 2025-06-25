4 Wing Summer Sports Day Brings Fun, Fitness, and Friendly Competition

Under sunny skies and with high spirits, 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake hosted its 2025 Summer Sports Day on Friday, June 20th. The day brought together 688 participants across 10 different sporting activities—from high-energy team tournaments to relaxing wellness sessions—all organized by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team.
“It was an amazing turnout once again,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager. “The weather worked in our favour, and members were able to de-stress, get active, and have fun!”
This year’s event introduced two new offerings: an Introduction to Mountain Biking session and Grappling 101, which joined returning favourites such as outdoor volleyball, dodgeball, soccer, disc golf, pickleball, table tennis, wellness walks, and yoga. The diversity of activities ensured that everyone—from seasoned athletes to casual participants—had a chance to join in and boost their personal well-being.
Opening ceremonies were led by 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and brand-new Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira. The day was supported by generous sponsorship from Inter Pipeline Ltd and CANEX, who helped provide snacks, coffee, shaker bottles, and prizes.
“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this day one to remember,” said Buchanan. “From our Wing leadership and sponsors to our photographers, staff, and volunteers—your efforts brought it all together.”
Here are the top finishers from each event:
Volleyball
1st – Team Terry Tate
2nd – 409 Rabble
3rd – 1 AMS Team
Mountain Biking
WO Megan MacNeill
Cpl Duquette
Cpl Delong
Capt Shum
Dodgeball
1st – Average Joes
2nd – RECEME Seals
3rd – The Dodgeballers
Soccer
1st – The Final Boss
2nd – Ninja Turtles FC
3rd – Nomad Titans
Pickleball
1st – Sgt Potts & MCpl Sidhu
2nd – Maj Brault & 2Lt Johnson
3rd – Cpl Ste-Marie & Avr Prefontaine
Table Tennis
1st – Cpl Derilo
2nd – Avr Sawulski
3rd – Cpl Steeves
Grappling 101
Avr Strickland
Avr Brooks
Cpl Byrne
Cpl Saunders
Yoga
Civ Rachelle Prowal
Cpl Kryzhanivskyi
Sgt Perreault
Cpl Ketcheson-Fleming
Wellness Walk
MCpl Oxtoby
Cpl Venables
Disc Golf (55 participants)
MCpl Attwood
Cpl Lanteigne
MCpl Steele
Cpl McLean
Congratulations to all participants and winners!