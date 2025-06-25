4 Wing Summer Sports Day Brings Fun, Fitness, and Friendly Competition

Soccer players in action during the 2025 4 Wing Summer Sports Day, held at CFB Cold Lake on June 20th – All photos and video by Mike Marshall/ The Courier News

Under sunny skies and with high spirits, 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake hosted its 2025 Summer Sports Day on Friday, June 20th. The day brought together 688 participants across 10 different sporting activities—from high-energy team tournaments to relaxing wellness sessions—all organized by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team.

“It was an amazing turnout once again,” said Tammy Buchanan, 4 Wing PSP Fitness and Sports Manager. “The weather worked in our favour, and members were able to de-stress, get active, and have fun!”

This year’s event introduced two new offerings: an Introduction to Mountain Biking session and Grappling 101, which joined returning favourites such as outdoor volleyball, dodgeball, soccer, disc golf, pickleball, table tennis, wellness walks, and yoga. The diversity of activities ensured that everyone—from seasoned athletes to casual participants—had a chance to join in and boost their personal well-being.

Opening ceremonies were led by 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and brand-new Wing Chief, Chief Warrant Officer Carlos Oliveira. The day was supported by generous sponsorship from Inter Pipeline Ltd and CANEX, who helped provide snacks, coffee, shaker bottles, and prizes.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this day one to remember,” said Buchanan. “From our Wing leadership and sponsors to our photographers, staff, and volunteers—your efforts brought it all together.”

Here are the top finishers from each event:

Volleyball

1st – Team Terry Tate

2nd – 409 Rabble

3rd – 1 AMS Team

Mountain Biking

WO Megan MacNeill

Cpl Duquette

Cpl Delong

Capt Shum

Dodgeball

1st – Average Joes

2nd – RECEME Seals

3rd – The Dodgeballers

Soccer

1st – The Final Boss

2nd – Ninja Turtles FC

3rd – Nomad Titans

Pickleball

1st – Sgt Potts & MCpl Sidhu

2nd – Maj Brault & 2Lt Johnson

3rd – Cpl Ste-Marie & Avr Prefontaine

Table Tennis

1st – Cpl Derilo

2nd – Avr Sawulski

3rd – Cpl Steeves

Grappling 101

Avr Strickland

Avr Brooks

Cpl Byrne

Cpl Saunders

Yoga

Civ Rachelle Prowal

Cpl Kryzhanivskyi

Sgt Perreault

Cpl Ketcheson-Fleming

Wellness Walk

MCpl Oxtoby

Cpl Venables

Disc Golf (55 participants)

MCpl Attwood

Cpl Lanteigne

MCpl Steele

Cpl McLean

Congratulations to all participants and winners!