4 Wing Theatre hosts Quarterly Honours and Awards Ceremony

Quarterly Honors and Awards
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the General Service Medal-Expedition to Master Corporal Micheal Lolacher at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the General Service Medal-Expedition to Corporal Corey Blackmore at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Special Service Medal-Alerta Bar to Corporal Christopher Hoffman at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Special Service Medal-Alert Bar to Corporal Karen Valino at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the General Campaign Star Expedition Medal to Maj Matthew Jokala at the Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Director Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Coin of Exellence to Cpl Alex D’Amours at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Platinum Physical Fitness Award to Corporal Jessica-Lynn Everett at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Public Servant Leadership Award to Mrs. Marcie Smith at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Civic Award to Ms. Jennifer Corey at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Team of the Quarter award to 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron, Quality Management team, at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Comd’s Comendation to 419 Tactical Fighter Squadrons CAE Maintenance team at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Wing Comd’s Comendation to Leonor Bell at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Wing Comd’s Commendation to Marlene Price at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Wing Commanders Commedation to Corporal Cameron Basnett at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Wing Commanders Commedation to Master Corporal Ashley Patze and Sgt Jean-Philippe Carbonneau at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Air Medal to Seargant Teal Smith at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Canadian Decoration 1st clasp to Major Christopher Horch at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Special Service Medal-Alert Bar to Corporal Buster Murray at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.
Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the Special Service Medal-Alert Bar to Corporal Jordan Lehman at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB.