4 Wing Theatre hosts Quarterly Honours and Awards Ceremony

Colonel Dave Moar (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling present the General Campaign Star Expedition Medal to Maj Matthew Jokala at the Theatre on March 11, 2021 at 4 Wing Cold Lake AB – All photos courtesy of 4 Wing Imaging

A number of 4 Wing members were given recognition at the 4 Wing Quarterly Honours and Awards Ceremony hosted at the 4 Wing theatre last March.

19 medals, clasps, coins, or commendations were handed out, some of which were for service during Operation IMPACT in the Middle East, service at Canadian Forces Station (CFS) Alert, Operation REASSURANCE in central Europe as well as a second Oak Leaf for a United States Air Medal.

Congratulations to all who received an award!