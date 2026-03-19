4 Wing to Host Event for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

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Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (IDERD) with a special event at the 4 Wing Theatre on March 20, 2026.

Observed annually on March 21, IDERD serves as a global reminder that racism and discrimination continue to impact communities around the world. The date commemorates a tragic moment in history—when 69 people were killed during a peaceful protest against apartheid laws in Sharpeville, South Africa, in 1960.

This year’s observance will focus on fostering understanding, dialogue, and awareness within the Defence Team.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will feature a screening of a short documentary, followed by a moderated panel discussion. Panellists will include members of visible minorities from a range of ranks, alongside participation from Defence Racialized Persons Advisory Group (DRPAG) members.

Organizers say the goal is to create a space for open and respectful conversation, allowing leadership to hear directly about the lived experiences and challenges faced by visible minority members at CFB Cold Lake.

Audience members will also be invited to engage in the discussion, helping to build greater awareness and strengthen inclusivity across the base.

All Defence Team members at CFB Cold Lake are encouraged to attend and take part in this important conversation.