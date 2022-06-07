4 Wing welcomes new leader with Change of Command ceremony

(Front row from left) Outgoing 4 Wing Commander BGen Dave Moar, 1 Canadian Air Division Commander MGen Eric Kenny, and newly appointed 4 Wing Commander Col David Turenne sign the Change of Command Certificates while 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling (Back row, left) and 1 Canadian Air Division Chief Warrant Officer CWO D.A Campbell look on at the June 3rd Change of Command ceremony at 4 Wing – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing has a new leader to start the month of June.

On June 3rd, Col David Turenne began his time as 4 Wing Commander with a ceremony held between Hangar One and Two. The celebration also marked the end of service of BGen Dave Moar, who had served as 4 Wing Commander for the past three years.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to have led 4 Wing during the last three years,” said Moar. “Despite being Canada’s busiest operational Wing with a number of challenging mandates, our outstanding team has never failed to succeed. We have a Wing of exceptional people, all of whom I will miss dearly.”

Padre Maj Howard Rittenhouse offered a prayer at the beginning of the ceremony while BGen Moar then addressed the crowd. The Change of Command certificates were then signed and 1 Canadian Air Division Commander MGen Eric Kenny presided over the Sword Ceremony, signifying the change of command.

“The 4 Wing Defence team’s dedication to mission accomplishment has always impressed me. I truly appreciate the opportunity to return to Cold Lake and serve as the 4 Wing Commander” remarked Col Turenne.

BGen Moar was gifted with a specially wrapped flying helmet, as well as a commemorative frame that included signatures from the 4 Wing Command and Wing Headquarters team, the pennant from his staff car, a photo of a CF-18, two 4 Wing patches, and a plaque with his name and Wing Commander dates inscribed on it. The spouses of both the incoming and outgoing leaders also received gifts.

After the playing of the National Anthem, a fly-past took place consisting of four CF-18 aircraft.

Col Turenne is the 31st Commander of 4 Wing in Cold Lake.