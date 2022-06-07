June 8, 2022

4 Wing welcomes new leader with Change of Command ceremony

Jun 7, 2022

 (Front row from left) Outgoing 4 Wing Commander BGen Dave Moar, 1 Canadian Air Division Commander MGen Eric Kenny, and newly appointed 4 Wing Commander Col David Turenne sign the Change of Command Certificates while 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling (Back row, left) and 1 Canadian Air Division Chief Warrant Officer CWO D.A Campbell look on at the June 3rd Change of Command ceremony at 4 Wing  – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing has a new leader to start the month of June. 

On June 3rd, Col David Turenne began his time as 4 Wing Commander with a ceremony held between Hangar One and Two. The celebration also marked the end of service of BGen Dave Moar, who had served as 4 Wing Commander for the past three years.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to have led 4 Wing during the last three years,” said Moar.  “Despite being Canada’s busiest operational Wing with a number of challenging mandates, our outstanding team has never failed to succeed.  We have a Wing of exceptional people, all of whom I will miss dearly.”

Padre Maj Howard Rittenhouse offered a prayer at the beginning of the ceremony while BGen Moar then addressed the crowd. The Change of Command certificates were then signed and 1 Canadian Air Division Commander MGen Eric Kenny presided over the Sword Ceremony, signifying the change of command.

“The 4 Wing Defence team’s dedication to mission accomplishment has always impressed me. I truly appreciate the opportunity to return to Cold Lake and serve as the 4 Wing Commander” remarked Col Turenne.

BGen Moar was gifted with a specially wrapped flying helmet, as well as a commemorative frame that included signatures from the 4 Wing Command and Wing Headquarters team, the pennant from his staff car, a photo of a CF-18, two 4 Wing patches, and a plaque with his name and Wing Commander dates inscribed on it.  The spouses of both the incoming and outgoing leaders also received gifts.

After the playing of the National Anthem, a fly-past took place consisting of four CF-18 aircraft. 

Col Turenne is the 31st Commander of 4 Wing in Cold Lake. 

4 Wing Change of Command

The ceremony took place between Hangar One and Hangar Two – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

Captain Rachel Brosseau served as the Master of Ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

The outgoing and incoming commanders and their families arrive to the ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

Padre Maj Howard Rittenhouse leads a prayer at the ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

BGen Dave Moar addresses the crowd – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

The Change of Command Certificates are signed – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

BGen Moar hands the sword to MGen Kenny during the Sword Ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

Col Turenne accepts the sword from MGen Kenny during the Sword Ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

BGen Moar is presented with gifts – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

The incoming and outgoing Commander’s spouses also received gifts – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

MGen Eric Kenny gave remarks at the ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

Col David Turenne makes his first speech as 4 Wing Commander – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

The crowd rose as “Oh Canada” was played – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

A fly-past of four CF-18s concluded the Change of Command Ceremony – Photo by Mike Marshall

4 Wing Change of Command

(From left to right) Outgoing 4 Wing Commander, Brigadier-General David Moar, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), CWO Lee Darling, 1 Canadian Air Division Commander, Major-General Eric Kenny, 1 Canadian Air Division Chief Warrant Officer, CWO Dan Campbell, and Incoming 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne, pose for a photo during the signing of the Change of Command certificate. Photo taken at 4 Wing, Cold Lake, Alberta, on June 03, 2022.

