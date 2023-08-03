401 Squadron Ride for Mental Health returns to 4 Wing on Aug 19th

The poster for the 401 TFS Ride for Mental Health – Supplied Photo

A second Ride for Mental Health is being hosted by 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS).

On August 19th, riders will once again join together to cycle to bring awareness to mental health advocacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Riders will have the choice of three routes on the day: a “mild” 36-kilometre ride, a “hot” 66-kilometre trek and a “spicy” 105-kilometre voyage.

“Mental Health advocacy within the CAF is a member-focused initiative and an integral part of our Mission Success. Knowing the link between members’ overall physical fitness and their mental health, this event aims to provide tangible fitness goals, along with team-building opportunities to enhance work-life balance and advocate for our members’ mental health.”

Riders will begin at 7 AM, with smaller routes starting later in the morning. This will allow all participants to finish around the same time at noon. All CAF members are welcome to join.

The Wounded Warriors Canada Ride for Mental Health is also running that day, and members who may be interested in raising funds for that cause are welcome to do so, but not required to take part in the ride.

The event is returning after the inaugural affair last year saw 12 riders take to the pathways around 4 Wing and the City of Cold Lake.

Interested participants who want to sign up can do so at 4 Hangar’s Servicing Desk, or by contacting Major Bob Johnston via email.