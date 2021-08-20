410 Squadron Change of Command welcomes LCol Duarte

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar (left) passes on the 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Colours to the incoming 410 TF(OT)S Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.

Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

On 12 August 2021, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) saw the departure of Commanding Officer (CO) Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) James Kettles, and welcomed the new CO, LCol Renato Duarte.

LCol Duarte is no stranger to 410 TF(OT)S. In 2017 he was posted to the squadron as the Deputy Commanding Officer, CF-18 Hornet instructor and standards pilot, and project pilot with the Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation Flight (FOTEF). From 15 July 2019 until now, he was appointed as CO of 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS).

The full Change of Command program can be viewed here.