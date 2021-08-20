August 21, 2021

410 Squadron Change of Command welcomes LCol Duarte

4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar (left) passes on the 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Colours to the incoming 410 TF(OT)S Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.

Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

 

On 12 August 2021, 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) saw the departure of Commanding Officer (CO) Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) James Kettles, and welcomed the new CO, LCol Renato Duarte.

LCol Duarte is no stranger to 410 TF(OT)S. In 2017 he was posted to the squadron as the Deputy Commanding Officer, CF-18 Hornet instructor and standards pilot, and project pilot with the Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation Flight (FOTEF). From 15 July 2019 until now, he was appointed as CO of 4 Operations Support Squadron (4 OSS).

The full Change of Command program can be viewed here.

 

 

 

410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte returns the Squadron Colours to the Colour Guard during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte speaks on his intentions as the new 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) James Kettles (left) hands over the 410 TF(OT)S Colours to 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Incoming 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) Renato Duarte (left) 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar (middle) and departing 410 TF(OT)S Commander LCol James Kettles sign over the command of 410 Squadron during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Incoming 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) Renato Duarte (left) 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar (middle) and departing 410 TF(OT)S Commander LCol James Kettles sign over the command of 410 Squadron during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles receives a gift from the squadron during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles speaks on his time at 410 TF(OT)S during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021. Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott

