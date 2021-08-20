410 Squadron Change of Command welcomes LCol Duarte

410 Squadron Change of Command
410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte returns the Squadron Colours to the Colour Guard during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Lieutenant Colonel Renato Duarte speaks on his intentions as the new 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) James Kettles (left) hands over the 410 TF(OT)S Colours to 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Incoming 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel (LCol) Renato Duarte (left) 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Moar (middle) and departing 410 TF(OT)S Commander LCol James Kettles sign over the command of 410 Squadron during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles receives a gift from the squadron during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott
Departing 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (410 TF(OT)S) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel James Kettles speaks on his time at 410 TF(OT)S during the 410 TF(OT)S Change of Command Ceremony at 2 Hangar, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on August 12, 2021.
Photo: Aviator Avery Philpott