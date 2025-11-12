A historic swim: Capt. Stephanie Bigelow crosses the English Channel

Capt. Stephanie Bigelow (33 CF H Svcs) has made history as the second Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member ever to successfully swim across the English Channel, an achievement not seen since 1951, when Winnie Roach of the Canadian Women’s Army Corps first completed the crossing.

Stephanie’s accomplishment is a testament to resilience and courage. Over the course of 14 hours, she swam more than 51 km through open, rough waters, 9.5 hours of which were in complete darkness. Even a painful jellyfish sting to the face couldn’t stop her from reaching her goal.

By Stephanie’s side throughout the journey were her teammates, MCpl Sandi McLean (14Wing) and S1 Claire Bortolotti (FSU Pacific). Their unwavering support, whether it was swimming beside her or cheering from the boat, was instrumental in Stephanie’s success. Their camaraderie and commitment exemplify the CAF spirit.

Please join us in celebrating Capt. Stephanie Bigelow and her team for this inspiring achievement. This story is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when determination meets teamwork!