A selection of poems by Padre Nicholas Young

These are a selection of poems authored by 4 Wing’s Padre Nicholas Young.

It is perhaps only in a diary

A man dare tell all without fear

Of discovery, but when his wedded wife

Of a dozen years who was once a

Dark beauty of independent means,

Requests fine words to represent the life domestic,

And his child, their lovely daughter, already so like her mother

And in more than mere looks,

Echoes the call for versification,

A lone man can only give in.

So, this man who is blessed with double happiness

Sits on his warm sofa in his warm house while

The lady impresarios discuss the possible,

The likely outcome of rhyming,

Scribbles in the hope that his love,

His dedication and thankfulness will blossom

Forth in letters and syllables

That can only play at giving

Speech to life.

Give it all up for the kingdom,

And be set free of earthly cares.

Here are words that offer up

An inspiration to holiness

Luring hearts to grasp at hope,

That are mystically spoken

But not so well lived out in the flesh.

As much as anyone should look to heaven

And seek to behold the light from on high

A call of bodily appetites and needs

However guiltless

Is heard time after time and again.

How much of this voice one takes heed

Is as much freedom stolen from

Being at one with the cosmos

And That which shaped it.

Even love, that spiritual force

Giving all breath with such uplifting gusts

Raising body and soul, it seems

Above the loud and noisy crowd

Pulling the trapped from eddies of confusion,

When tied to any worldly comfort

Stands only as another barrier to

A hard-earned ascension.

Time is now to harness the flame

That cuts those free-forged bonds

In remembrance that we can be dragged down by ears

Not all attuned to the everlasting melodies.

And for a whole year

Not even a peep

Seems like emptiness,

Or to others like bliss.

All socks in a row

The kitchen spotless and glimmering

The grass mowed to within a centimetre of existence

Symptoms of normalness

That should be loathed,

Not aspired to as a wellspring of comfort.

The man sitting eyes closed at his ease

Stretched out on a Caribbean deckchair

Is the most heartless kind of monster,

For nothing is so important as his rest

And all things that prick at his eyelids

Poke at his belly…

This life mostly needs doing away with.