Activate your Francophonie: A collective effort across the Defence Team

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Dear Defence Team,

March 20 is International Day of La Francophonie. And the theme of this year’s Les Rendez vous de la Francophonie—Activate your Francophonie—calls on us all to take part. Regardless of our accent or skill level in French, we can all take real action to help keep French alive in our daily lives.

Activating your Francophonie means choosing to work in French when possible, encouraging the people on our teams to use both official languages, and creating inclusive work environments where we can all express ourselves in the official language of our choice, making us more cohesive and effective and strengthening team spirit.

A vibrant presence and a lasting commitment

International Day of La Francophonie is a unique opportunity to celebrate a pillar of our history, our cultural heritage and our Canadian identity: the French language. By celebrating this day, we are reaffirming that we belong to an international community united by the use and choice of French.

It is also an opportunity to highlight the importance of French within the Defence Team and to thank everyone who helps keep it alive every day. On land, at sea and in the air, the presence of French reflects the essential and enduring contributions of the Francophones and Francophiles who serve our country.

In this spirit, the recent publication of the Joint CDS/DM Directive on the Modernization of the Official Languages Act (accessible only on the National Defence network) reinforces our shared responsibility to support linguistic duality. The directive provides a well-defined framework for fostering workplaces where both official languages are valued and respected, and where all employees can learn, work and serve in the official language of their choice.

Celebrating and showcasing La Francophonie

La Francophonie is also celebrated through culture. On March 20, you are invited to attend the virtual event “A hundred years of French theatre,” organized in partnership with the Canada School of Public Service, Canadian Heritage and the Théâtre Cercle Molière. The event will mark the Franco-Manitoban theatre company’s 100th season with an adaptation of the play “Ô Canada, Té Qui Toi?” [“O Canada, who are you?”]—providing a space for reflection and discussion on the diversity of Canada’s Francophonie.

You can also check out historical vignettes (accessible only on the National Defence network) about Francophones in the Canadian Armed Forces. They will also be shared on the Defence Team’s social media accounts throughout March, the Month of La Francophonie. These vignettes showcase Francophones’ significant, and sometimes little-known, contributions.

As official languages co-champions, we are committed to promoting a respectful, inclusive and fully bilingual work environment. This is a collective effort: every action, every conversation and every language choice helps strengthen La Francophonie.

We encourage you to continue activating your Francophonie with pride, confidence and openness in support of a strong, modern Defence Team that reflects Canada’s diversity.

Happy International Day of La Francophonie!

Your Defence Team official languages co-champions

Geneviève Binet

Assistant Deputy Minister (Public Affairs)

and Chief Privacy Officer MGen Martin Gros-Jean

Deputy Commander

Military Personnel Command