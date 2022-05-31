Air tour brings pilots to Cold Lake from across Alberta

Cold Lake City Hall- File Photo

Residents looking to the sky this weekend may notice an increase in personal aircraft flying over Cold Lake.

On Saturday, June 4, the Alberta Air Tour makes a stop at the Cold Lake Regional Airport (CEN5), bringing with it over 40 aircraft from across Alberta, including aerobatic, fighter, and racing planes.

“This tour gives us a chance to showcase our community to the rest of the aviation world,” said Mayor Craig Copeland.

Members of the public are invited to come out and watch the aircraft as they land and take off, using the designated visitor parking area to avoid congestion accessing the runway. Aircraft are expected to land between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and most will be departing between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Parked aircraft will be off limits to the public. Spectators are advised to bring their own water and snacks, as there will be no public concession available at the Regional Airport.

“It’s going to be a real treat to see these aircraft coming in to our community,” said Copeland. “We’re honoured to have been chosen as a stop on the 2022 tour.