Are you relocating to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu?

Will your family soon be relocating to the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu area?

The IGLU project, an initiative from the Canadian Forces Leadership and Recruit School Association (CFLRSA), was launched last November to support military families settling in the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu region, regardless of the unit to which they belong. Call on the UGLU project for a helping hand!

“Every year, some 300 families settle in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and surrounding municipalities,” explains Véronique Tougas, president of the CFLRSA. “They face various challenges, such as language barriers and the housing crisis. The IGLU project is there to help them during their house-hunting trip, when they’re looking for an apartment or a house, and when the spouse wants to find a job.” It is thanks to numerous partnerships, notably with the Military Family Resource Centre, that the CFLRSA can offer these services.

Founded in 2016, CFLRSA’s mission is to contribute to the well-being of the military community by offering value-added services that complement those offered by other organizations in the region. It also aims to forge links between the CAF members and citizens. “To follow the progress of the IGLU project, visit the CFLRSA Facebook page,” concludes Ms. Tougas.

For CFLRSA assistance or information

info@aelrfc.org

CFLRSA Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/aelrfc.cflrsa