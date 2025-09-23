Art Smith Aviation Academy Students Take Part in Terry Fox Run

Students from Art Smith Aviation Academy at CFB Cold Lake during the Terry Fox Run on September 16th – Photo from Art Smith Aviation Academy / Facebook

Students at Art Smith Aviation Academy, located at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, laced up their running shoes on September 16th to participate in this year’s Terry Fox Run. The school community came together in support of raising funds for cancer research, carrying on the legacy of one of Canada’s most inspiring heroes.

Students took to the streets surrounding the school, walking and running in honour of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. This year, the school set a fundraising goal of $1,000. As of the writing of this article, Art Smith Aviation Academy has already raised $530 toward that goal, with donations still being accepted online at this link.

The Terry Fox Run is a Canadian tradition that began in 1981, one year after Terry Fox was forced to end his cross-country Marathon of Hope due to the return of cancer. Since then, the annual event has grown into one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the world, held in over 60 countries and raising more than $850 million for cancer research. The event is non-competitive, with participants of all ages and abilities encouraged to run, walk, or wheel in Terry’s memory.