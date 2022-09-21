ASAA hosts successful Terry Fox Run

Students and Teachers at Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) at CFB Cold Lake take to the sidewalks for their 2022 Terry Fox Run on September 16th – Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Students at Art Smith Aviation Academy (ASAA) at CFB Cold Lake took to the sidewalks around the school on September 16th to carry on the legacy of Terry Fox.

The school hosted its Terry Fox Run and had 244 students, including some in the ‘Learning Together Anywhere’ program through Northern Lights Public Schools (NLPS), out walking in support of Fox and the Terry Fox Foundation.

The school says students were able to raise $568 in donations, which will be passed along to the foundation. The foundation says around $850 million has been raised in Fox’s name to help further research into cancer and an eventual cure.

The Terry Fox Run is hosted in over 650 different communities across Canada each fall.