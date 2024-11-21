Attention Veterans: Could Your Cancer Be Service-Related?

Stock Photo

If you served in a technical trade that involved regular use of chemicals or were deployed in Afghanistan and exposed to burn pits, your cancer could be linked to your military service. Veterans with Cancer Inc. encourages veterans who may have been affected by such exposures to consider filing a claim with Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC). For more information on chemicals that may cause cancer, visit www.VeteransWithCancer.com.

About Veterans with Cancer Inc.

Veterans with Cancer Inc. is a newly established not-for-profit organization dedicated to advocating for veterans affected by cancer. The organization’s mission is twofold: to raise awareness about the connection between cancer and exposure to toxic chemicals while in military service, and to advocate on behalf of all veterans with cancer to ensure that they receive the support and benefits they deserve.

Chemical Exposure: A Hidden Injury

Unlike physical injuries sustained during deployment, exposure to carcinogenic chemicals may not show symptoms immediately. A veteran who was exposed to toxic substances while in uniform might not experience the effects of that exposure until many years later. In some cases, the link between cancer and military service is not immediately obvious, especially when the onset of cancer occurs long after the exposure.

Veterans who sustained a physical injury, such as a back injury from a fall, can usually trace the cause of their injury directly to a specific event. However, with chemical exposure, the long delay between exposure and the appearance of cancer often obscures the connection to military service. Moreover, because chemical-related injuries have many equivalents in the civilian population, it can be harder for veterans to recognize that their cancer may have been caused by the same chemicals they were exposed to while in the military.

Legal Framework for Service-Related Cancer Claims

Under Veterans Well-Being Regulation para 50(g), veterans who were exposed to environmental hazards during their service are entitled to have their cancer presumed to be service-related, unless there is clear evidence to the contrary. This regulation is designed to make it easier for veterans with cancer to file claims with VAC, but many veterans are unaware of this provision and fail to make a claim because they mistakenly believe that the long gap between exposure and diagnosis disqualifies them.

We urge veterans and their families to take a closer look at whether they might have been exposed to hazardous chemicals during their military careers. If cancer has been diagnosed, consider whether the exposure occurred while in service, as this could entitle you to benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada.

How You Can Help

Veterans with Cancer Inc. asks for your help in spreading awareness about this issue. If you know a veteran who has been diagnosed with cancer, encourage them to consider whether they were exposed to carcinogens during their service. By sharing this information, you can help ensure that veterans receive the support and recognition they deserve.

For more information, please visit www.VeteransWithCancer.com or leave a message at: (226) 664-1672.