Bark in the Park returns to Cold Lake with charity walk and family festival

Supplied Photo

Cold Lake residents and their four-legged companions will be hitting the trail for a good cause this weekend as Bark in the Park returns with its annual charity dog walk and family festival.

The event takes place Saturday, September 27th, at the Lion’s Ray Zuorro Memorial Soccer Field. Registration opens at 9 a.m. before the charity walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants will leash up their dogs and stroll the Millennium Trail, with all proceeds supporting the Lakeland Humane Society. Pledge forms are available online at www.lakelandhumanesociety.org or in person at the shelter during regular hours.

Following the walk, the celebration continues with a full day of family-friendly activities running until 4 p.m. Families can enjoy bouncy castles, games, and a local vendor market, while food favourites like popcorn and cotton candy will be available for purchase. Prizes will also be awarded to the top pledge earners.

Organizers say the event is a chance for the community—dog owners and dog lovers alike—to come together, enjoy the outdoors, and support a cause that directly benefits animals in need across the Lakeland region.