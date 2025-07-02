Buddy Break Wellness Challenge Returns to 4 Wing

Supplied Photo

The Command Team’s Buddy Break Wellness Challenge has officially returned to 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake for 2025, running for eight weeks from Wednesday, July 2 to Wednesday, August 27. Designed to encourage short, healthy breaks throughout the workday, the initiative is open to all units on the base and promotes both physical activity and mental well-being.

The challenge is structured to accommodate the high operational tempo by keeping participation simple and accessible. Units are divided into brackets based on size and will compete to accumulate the highest number of points each week. Points are awarded based on both the number of personnel participating and the number of “Buddy Breaks” completed, allowing units to be recognized for both engagement and consistency.

To qualify for points, personnel must:

Take a 10-minute break that includes either physical activity or mindfulness

Participate with at least one other person (solo activities are not eligible)

Submit a photo of the activity and complete the online form by end of day each Sunday

Weekly point totals will be calculated by Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness & Sports and Health Promotion staff, with standings updated every Wellness Wednesday. The unit with the highest cumulative score at the end of the eight-week period will be announced in September. The Buddy Break Wellness Challenge is made possible in part with the support of The Personal Insurance

Additionally, PSP staff will be visiting workplaces on Wednesdays to help facilitate breaks with activity kits. Units interested in scheduling a visit can contact Fitness Coordinator Hannah Penn at Hannah.Penn@forces.gc.ca or reach out to Health Promotion at 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca.