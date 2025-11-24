CAF members: Fertility medications coverage update

Stock Image

For some, the road to parenthood can be filled with challenges along the way. Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members wishing to grow their families can now benefit from improved coverage related to fertility services.

As of September 26, 2025, all eligible Regular and Full-time Reserve Force members (Class C or Class B on a period of service of 181 consecutive days or more) are now entitled to reimbursement for fertility medications for 1 IVF cycle in a lifetime and artificial insemination procedures (unlimited). Previously, CAF members could be reimbursed for fertility procedures, however associated medications were not covered.

CAF members considering fertility services must first visit their primary care provider at a Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (CF H Svcs C) where if approved, they will be referred to a fertility clinic. Prior to a CAF member initiating any fertility services, this referral must take place and pre-approval of the procedures granted.

Fertility medications are approximately $5,000 per IVF cycle and $1,000-$2,000 per artificial insemination procedure in Canada. The reimbursement process will be managed by local base pharmacies. Since additions to the Spectrum of Care (SoC) are not applied retroactively, no retroactive payments will be granted. Additionally, the Financial Administration Act (FAA) does not permit reimbursement for benefits that were not in effect at the time the service was rendered, this long-standing approach has been consistently applied to all SoC decisions.

Additional details regarding which specific IVF and artificial insemination services are covered can be found on the fertility services section of the supplemental health care benefits webpage.

The additional fertility services coverage reflects the CAF’s responsibility to provide comprehensive health care to all members. It is broadly in line with, and in some cases exceeds the public funding available for fertility treatments in Canada.

