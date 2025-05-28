CAF Members Invited to Get Active on June 20th at 4 Wing Summer Sports Day

Participants compete in a spirited beach volleyball match during the 2024 4 Wing Summer Sports Day at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. Planning is already underway for the 2025 edition, promising more action-packed activities and team spirit – File Photo

Canadian Armed Forces members at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake are invited to lace up their runners and hit the fields, courts, and trails for this year’s 4 Wing Summer Sports Day, happening Friday, June 20th, 2025. The half-day event runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is designed to promote physical fitness, unit morale, and camaraderie across the Wing.

Organized by Personnel Support Programs (PSP), Summer Sports Day encourages all members—whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking to try something new—to step away from the daily routine and participate in a wide range of activities. The event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7:50 a.m. at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

Among the many sports on offer this year is a disc golf tournament, a popular choice that combines competition and fun in an accessible outdoor format. New offerings include a Grappling 101 session as well as Mountain Biking. Teams interested in participating can find registration information, as well as a full list of activities offered on the official CFMWS Summer Sports Day page.

Sports Day is not only about fitness—it’s a chance for CAF members to connect socially, support one another, and strengthen esprit de corps. With warmer weather and a lineup of exciting activities, this year’s Summer Sports Day is the perfect excuse to go outdoors, get active, and get involved. Don’t miss it!

4 Wing Summer Sports Day is presented with the support of Inter Pipeline Ltd. 4 Wing PSP thanks them for their contribution.