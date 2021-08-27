CFB Cold Lake and the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club are taking part in the CAF National Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin Competition this September 2021.

Exact date TBA. Range balls (not limited flight) will be used/provided. For serving military only.

All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to.

Categories for men and women under 40 and 40+.

If you’re interested, please provide :

Rank, first name, last name; Contact info – phone number and e-mail; and Category (under 40 or 40+ as of 1 September 2021) NLT Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to jerry.ingham@forces.gc.ca

A limited number of clubs are available for signing out from Sports Stores (located at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre) if you don’t have your own.

Joining instructions can be read here.