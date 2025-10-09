CAF Sports Day Returns to 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake on October 17

Hockey action during CAF Sports Day in 2024 at CFB Cold Lake – File Photo

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and civilian personnel at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake will lace up their running shoes, grab their gear, and take part in a full morning of sport and camaraderie on Friday, October 17, for CAF Sports Day 2025.

The annual event, presented locally by 4 Wing PSP (Personnel Support Programs) and proudly sponsored by Canadian Natural, celebrates fitness, teamwork, and the spirit of healthy competition across the CAF community. Activities will run from 8 a.m. to noon, followed by a free grab-and-go lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

A full lineup of sports and activities

This year’s CAF Sports Day features something for everyone, from team tournaments to individual challenges and wellness sessions. Participants can register for:

Scuba Diving – pool-based skills and games for qualified divers only (minimum Open Water certification).

Co-Ed Hockey Tournament – teams of six or more.

Volleyball Tournament – co-ed 6-on-6 play

Themed Spin Classes – fun indoor cycling sessions with different themes.

Disc Golf – played on the 4 Wing Campground course; discs available or bring your own.

Singles Table Tennis Tournament – co-ed singles play inside the squash court area.

Yoga Sessions – Vinyasa Flow and Yin Yoga classes for all fitness levels.

Unit Wellness Walk – a casual group walk along two marked routes.

The Scuba Diving and Co-Ed Hockey Tournament are exclusive to CAF members; civilian participation is not permitted.



All participants are requested to be seated in the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre Blue Arena by 7:50 a.m. for the Opening Ceremony, which begins promptly at 8 a.m., before proceeding to their chosen events.



How to take part

Registration for all sports is open until October 13, or until spaces are filled. Participants are encouraged to sign up early online at cfmws.ca/cold-lake/caf-sports-day-at-4-wing.



With a full slate of activities and plenty of team spirit, CAF Sports Day promises to be an energetic and engaging morning for everyone at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake.