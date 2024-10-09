CAF Sports Day to Energize 4 Wing Cold Lake on October 18th

File Photo

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake is gearing up for the 12th annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day on October 18th, promising a day filled with exciting activities and team-building opportunities for military personnel. This annual event promotes physical fitness, wellness, and camaraderie among members.

This year’s event offers an array of new and returning sports for participants to enjoy. From a competitive capture the flag tournament and the popular disc golf to a fast-paced hockey tournament, there’s a variety of options to suit all interests and fitness levels. Other activities include table tennis, volleyball, spin classes, a relaxing wellness walk, and yoga sessions. Whether participants are looking for an adrenaline rush or something more relaxing, CAF Sports Day has something for everyone.

The day will kick off with an opening ceremony at 8:00 a.m., inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre Blue Arena. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a grab-and-go lunch will be provided for all registered participants. Registration for the event is open, and members can secure their spot by visiting the following link: CAF Sports Day at 4 Wing.

The 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team is proud to partner with Canadian Natural, whose sponsorship has made this year’s event possible. PSP extends a heartfelt thank you to Canadian Natural for their continued support in promoting health and fitness within the CAF community.

Mark your calendars and get ready for a fun-filled day of sports and fitness at CFB Cold Lake!