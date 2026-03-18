Canada Invests in Sovereign Space Launch Capability

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Canada is taking steps toward launching satellites from its own territory following a new federal investment aimed at strengthening the country’s access to space.

On March 16, the Honourable David McGuinty announced that the Government of Canada will invest $200 million over 10 years to support the development of a Canadian-owned launch pad

The funding will allow the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces to lease a dedicated launch pad at Spaceport Nova Scotia, a commercial spaceport being developed near the town of Canso. The site is being developed and operated by Maritime Launch Services.

The agreement will run for 10 years and is retroactive to April 1, 2025, with funding averaging about $20 million per year. Officials say approximately 90 per cent of the funding will be spent in Canada, supporting domestic industry and jobs.

Once operational, the dedicated launch pad will provide the Government of Canada with reliable access to space for national defence and other government missions. The site will also be capable of supporting launches for allied partners when required.

The launch pad will form part of the larger Spaceport Nova Scotia project, which will include additional launch infrastructure, a launch control centre, and facilities for payload integration and testing. The site is expected to reach initial operational readiness by the end of 2026.

Currently, Canada does not have the ability to launch satellites independently and relies on other countries to place its spacecraft into orbit. Federal officials say the investment will help ensure Canada can access space when needed while supporting growth in the country’s space sector.