Canadian Armed Forces Apology for Racial Discrimination and Racial Harassment

On October 30, the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Jennie Carignan, and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Chief Warrant Officer (CWO), Bob McCann, will deliver an apology on behalf of the CAF to current and former CAF members who have experienced systemic racism, racial discrimination, and racial harassment in connection to their military service.

Event details

When: Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Virtually via the event live stream. The event will also be recorded and available afterwards for those who would prefer to view it later.



Refer to the event webpage for the most up-to-date information on the apology.

The apology

For generations, Indigenous, Black, Asian, and other racialized members of the CAF served Canada with distinction. Many experienced systemic racism, including racial discrimination and racial harassment, in connection with their military service. These harms caused profound and lasting emotional, spiritual, financial, and intergenerational impacts, affecting individual members, as well as their families and communities.

This apology will recognize the proud legacy of service, while acknowledging the lasting harms experienced by current and former CAF members who experienced racism, discrimination, and harassment . It reflects the CAF’s recognition of systemic barriers and its responsibility to strengthen trust and support healing. The event builds on consultations with affected people, current and former CAF members, communities, and academic experts, as well as multiple reviews and reports that underscored the need to address systemic racism within the CAF.

This public apology aims to:

Acknowledge and take responsibility: Formally recognizing the harms caused by systemic racism including racial discrimination and harassment within the CAF.

Formally recognizing the harms caused by systemic racism including racial discrimination and harassment within the CAF. Support healing: Providing a foundation for healing for affected members, their families, and their communities.

Providing a foundation for healing for affected members, their families, and their communities. Strengthen commitment to evolving its culture: Demonstrating accountability and reinforcing the CAF’s ongoing work to remove systemic barriers, strengthen equity and inclusion, and improve operational readiness.

This apology represents a critical first step toward accountability for the harm endured by racialized members of the CAF. It is a necessary move to foster a more inclusive and effective CAF for all personnel, both now and in the future.

Support services and resources

The apology is an important and somber moment. It may evoke strong emotional responses and/or cause trauma to resurface for current and former CAF members, Veterans, their families, and the wider Defence Team. Should you or someone you know require support, please consult this list of available support services available to Defence Team members and their families.

If you, or someone you know has experienced racism, discrimination, or harassment, there is help available. Please contact your local Conflict and Complaint Management Services (CCMS) office who can provide you with support if you would like to submit a formal complaint or are dealing with a conflict.