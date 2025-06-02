Canadian soldier of the First World War identified

File Photo

The Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have identified a previously unknown First World War grave in Adanac Military Cemetery in Miraumont, France, as that of Captain William Webster Wilson, a Canadian soldier. The identification was confirmed through historical and archival research.

The CAF’s Casualty Identification Program plays a vital role in ensuring that those who made the ultimate sacrifice are never forgotten. Through meticulous research and collaboration, it reconnects fallen soldiers with their families, their units and the nation. The identification of Captain Wilson’s grave more than 100 years after his death is a testament to this commitment. His story – one of service, courage, and sacrifice – now has the recognition it deserves. As we honour his memory, Canadians have the opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions of those who fought for our country.

William Wilson was born on November 29, 1890, in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Hugh Cunningham and Mary Ann Lyell (née Webster) Wilson. William had a younger brother, Hugh. William joined the Royal Bank of Scotland at the age of 15, working at several branches in Edinburgh. He resigned in 1911, shortly after his mother’s death, immigrated to Canada and joined the Bank of Montreal. He initially worked in Toronto, before joining the branch in Lindsay, Ont. Despite his immigration to Canada and the relocation of his father and brother to a farm in Gilgandra, New South Wales, Australia, the family remained in close contact.

Before the First World War, William volunteered with local militia units in both Scotland and Canada. While in Lindsay, he was a Captain with the 45th Victoria Regiment and joined the thousands of men who travelled to Valcartier, Que., to enlist following the outbreak of war. He enlisted on September 23, 1914, as an Honorary Captain and Paymaster with the 1st Canadian Divisional Signal Company. After training in Quebec and England, he was taken on strength by his unit in France in April 1915. Originally attached to the 1st Divisional Headquarters, by 1916 he was attached to the Canadian Section of General Headquarters, 3rd Echelon of the British Expeditionary Force.

By the fall of 1916, gruelling fighting and heavy losses sustained during the Somme Offensive meant that trained men were desperately needed on the front lines. Probably due to his extensive militia experience and recent completion of a machine gun course, Captain Wilson was attached to the 16th Canadian Infantry Battalion (Canadian Scottish), Canadian Expeditionary Force. On October 8, 1916, the Canadian Corps participated in the Battle of the Ancre Heights, as part of the broader Somme Offensive. The 16th Canadian Battalion was involved in an unsuccessful attempt to capture Regina Trench, and Captain Wilson was reported missing the next day, on October 9. It was not until June 24, 1919, that his brother Hugh received a second-hand account indicating that Captain Wilson had been killed by a shell. At the time of his death, Captain Wilson was 25 years old.

In 2016, external researchers submitted a report to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) regarding the grave of an unidentified captain of the 16th Battalion buried at Adanac Military Cemetery. Following extensive research, DND’s Directorate of History and Heritage (DHH) determined that the grave could only belong to Captain Wilson, whom the external researchers had not considered as a candidate. DHH researchers determined that, while Captain Wilson was officially commemorated as a member of the Canadian Signal Corps, he had died while serving with the 16th Battalion. The identification was confirmed by the Casualty Identification Review Board in December 2024.

Captain Wilson’s family was notified of his identification, and the CAF is providing them with ongoing support. A headstone rededication ceremony will take place at the earliest opportunity at Adanac Military Cemetery, which is maintained by the CWGC.