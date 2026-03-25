Celebrate Aviation and 130 Years of Trucks at the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show

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Ever dreamed of seeing your own aircraft on display at one of Canada’s premier air shows?

The Cold Lake Air Show is once again inviting aircraft owners and aviation enthusiasts to apply for a spot in this year’s Static Display. Selected participants will have the unique opportunity to fly into Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and showcase their aircraft as part of one of Canada’s premier air shows.

As a member of the Static Display, your aircraft will be front and centre for thousands of spectators across the weekend, offering visitors an up-close look at a wide variety of civilian and specialty aircraft.

To be considered, interested applicants must complete the application form available on the official Cold Lake Air Show website. All applicants must meet specific criteria, including providing proof of insurance. Please note that space is limited, and not all applicants will be selected. Those chosen to participate will receive four complimentary tickets for both days of the air show. Applications will be accepted until May 31st.

If your passion leans more toward horsepower on the ground, the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show has something for you as well.

The ever-popular Classic Car Show returns this year with a brand-new theme: Trucks! The 2026 show will celebrate 130 years since the debut of the world’s first motorized truck, the Daimler Motor-Lastwagen, built in 1896. From vintage workhorses to modern custom builds, this year’s display promises to be a must-see for automotive enthusiasts.

Held in partnership with the Cold Lake Cruisers Car Club, the Classic Car Show invites vehicle owners to apply to showcase their cars and trucks as part of the air show weekend. There is no cost to enter, and selected participants will receive an entry pass for themselves and a guest, along with a meal voucher for each day.

Applications to be part of the Classic Car Show must be submitted by July 15th.

More information on both the Static Display and the Classic Car Show can be found on the official Cold Lake Air Show website.

Don’t miss the excitement and spectacle of the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show, taking place this summer at CFB Cold Lake. Get your tickets today!

The Cold Lake Air Show is proud to be presented in partnership with its Premier Sponsor, the City of Cold Lake!







The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2026 Cold Lake Air Show.

