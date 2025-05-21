CFB Cold Lake Athlete to Represent Canada at Prestigious U.S. Volleyball Championship

Captain Jazlyn McDermot from the 4 Wing Cold Lake International Military Sports Council volleyball team poses for a photo at Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 08 May 2025 – Photo by Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

One of 4 Wing’s own is set to take on an international stage this week, proudly representing Canada in the sport she loves.

Captain Jazlyn McDermot, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and athlete with the CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire) Women’s Volleyball Team, has been selected to represent Canada at the 2025 USA Volleyball Open National Championship. The prestigious tournament is scheduled to run from May 23 to 28 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The USA Volleyball Open National Championship is the longest-running volleyball tournament in the United States and brings together players from across the globe. Competitors range in age from 18 to 80 and include former national team players as well as athletes from the National Team Development Program. The tournament is known not only for its high-level play but also for its spirit of international camaraderie and competition.

“Captain McDermot’s selection to participate in this prestigious tournament is a testament to her exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication to the sport of volleyball,” said Malcolm Hooper, 4 Wing PSP Sports Coordinator. “Representing Canada on such a prominent stage not only highlights her personal achievements but also underscores the strength and talent present within Canadian volleyball. As the tournament approaches, anticipation builds for the exciting matches and the opportunity to witness athletes like Captain McDermot showcase their talents on an international stage.”

For Captain McDermot, the opportunity is deeply meaningful both as an athlete and as a member of the military.

“Being on the CISM Women’s Volleyball Team is an incredible honour—it allows me to play the sport I love while proudly representing Canada,” said McDermot. “Competing alongside courageous, skilled, and inspiring women in uniform, we not only embody the strength of female soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces but also serve as role models for young girls and women striving to follow this path.”