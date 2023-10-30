CFB Cold Lake Greenhouse wins “Best Garden Selection” in national competition

Supplied Photos

Being recognized for having the “Best Garden Selection” in a national competition on August 10th, 2023, has been extremely humbling for Chelsey Crotty and Glenda Perrault of the Real Property Operations (RP Ops) Detachment Cold Lake Roads and Grounds Greenhouse section.

The two ‘green thumbs’ were awarded this recognition from the Communities in Bloom Canada judges, who were also busy judging some of the greenspaces in the City of Cold Lake. Given the trials and tribulations endured, Chelsey and Glenda were thrilled.

Planting a garden (and gardens around the whole base) is more than just throwing seeds in the ground and hoping for the best. The RP Ops Greenhouse starts the process in the depths of winter by seeding and starting all the flowers in the Greenhouse located on the base. They are nurtured and tended to throughout most of the winter and then when the temperatures are suitable for the flowers to be placed outside. The dynamic duo of the Greenhouse then painstakingly works each flower bed by hand and plant the flowers. In total around all of 4 Wing Cold Lake, the Greenhouse plants and maintains 92 flower beds/pots. This is a large feat in the best of years; however, this year was especially challenging with supply chain disruptions and an event that took the pair away from the growing plants for nearly 2 weeks. As is the RP Ops moto Operandi Successum Agens (enabling operational success) once Glenda and Chelsey returned to the greenhouse, they were able to see to the success of their growing flowers.

Many of the compliments given about the flower bed which was recognized come from members who use the Centennial Building. “Many members who utilize the services in this building find our gardens and flowers comforting”, mentioned Chelsey. This recognition gives true satisfaction to both Glenda and Chelsey, which affirms all their hard work and dedication.



