CFB Cold Lake Hosts 695 Participants for Thrilling 4 Wing Summer Sports Day

A disc golfer takes a shot during 4 Wing Summer Sports Day on June 14th at CFB Cold Lake – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

June 14th marked a day of camaraderie and spirited competition as just under 700 Canadian Armed Forces members gathered for 4 Wing Summer Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake. The event, which featured eight different activities, showcased the athleticism and teamwork of the members.

“695 participants engaged in outdoor volleyball, disc golf, kickball, badminton, pickleball, spin classes, wellness walks, and yoga sessions!” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan.

“The weather worked in our favour and members were able to de-stress, get active, and have fun!”

The day began with an opening ceremony inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, which featured 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne addressing members and CFB Cold Lake athletes receiving awards from previous successes in the year. Also receiving the spotlight were the members of 4 Wing who achieved Platinum level status on their FORCE tests.

The winners of the events are as follows:

Beach Volleyball Winners:

1 st Place – Shenanigators 2 nd Place – 4 OSS 3 rd Place – Team #1

Badminton Winners:

1 st – Avr John Lee and Cpl Wallis Naing 2 nd – MCpl Gilbert Palomino and Cpl Mike Peters

Pickleball Winners:

1 st place – MCpl Bouchard-Frigon and MCpl Wojcik 2 nd place – Sgt Potts and MCpl Sidhu 3 rd place – 2Lt Rowe and 2Lt Bender

Kickball Winners:

1 st – Soaring Spherical Surprise (combined team, mostly 401) 2 nd – RCEME Seals 3 rd – Misfits (all the floaters)

Spin Winners:

Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Wesley Morrison Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Alexandre Marquis-Bernier

Disc Golf Winners:

Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Kyle Fisk Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Jeffrey Forseth Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Beau Duckarmie Random Individual Draw – $50 – Avr Evan Hoeflaak

Yoga Winners:

Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Tyler Stepharnoff Random Individual Draw – $50 – Cpl Miles Singleton Random Individual Draw – $50 – MCpl Jacob Latouf Random Individual Draw – $50 – PO2 Shelley Bennett

Wellness Walk Winners:

Best Team Name – $50 – Holy Walkamolies (4 MSS Replen Flt – MCpl Elizabeth Cook)

Random Team Draw – $50 – Tank Rats (1 AMS – Cpl Fortier)

Random Team Draw – $50 – Oilers Super Fans (D/WComd – MWO MacIsaac)

Random Individual Draw – $25 – Cpl Holppi (410 Sqn)

Random Individual Draw – $25 – Cpl Barent (409 Sqn)

“I would like to thank the following for their contributions in making this day one to remember:

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Turenne and Wing Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Mistry for their participation in the opening ceremonies, our sponsor, Inter Pipeline for providing us with the ‘Grab & Go’ lunch and prizes, the 4 Wing Band for joining us at the opening ceremonies, Wing Imaging and The Courier for capturing special moments throughout the day, all the members that participated in the sports to enhance their wellbeing and the hardworking staff and volunteers that planned, organized, and implemented the events!” added Buchanan.