CFB Cold Lake Men’s Basketball Team Battles to Semi-Final at Regional Championships

The CFB Cold Lake Men’s Basketball Team – Supplied Photo

The Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake Men’s Basketball team put in a strong performance at the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Regional Championships held at CFB Moose Jaw from January 19th to 24th.

During the round-robin stage, the Cold Lake team showcased their skill and determination, finishing with three wins and one loss and securing a spot in the semi-final. However, in a closely contested game against the host CFB Moose Jaw, Cold Lake fell just short, with a final score of 67 to 62.

The victory propelled the Moose Jaw team to the championship game, where they faced CFB Esquimalt. Esquimalt proved to be the dominant squad, defeating Moose Jaw 75 to 59 and earning the title of Canada West Region Champions.

With this victory, the CFB Esquimalt team will represent the region at the National Championships.