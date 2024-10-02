CFMWS launches the Support to Sports Participation Grants pilot program

Supplied Photo

We’re excited to announce that CFMWS is launching a pilot grant program for participation in sports outside the CAF, aimed at Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. As part of our financial reprioritization efforts, the program’s official launch was postponed, and both the format and financial framework have been adjusted.

This grant will focus on supporting local sports opportunities up to the national level and will include support for OUTCAN members. To amplify the impact of sports, the Support to Sports Participation Grants aim to:

Support and increase sports participation via opportunities outside the formal CAF sports program

Foster community integration

Reduce barriers and relieve some of the financial pressures associated with participation and access to community sports

What can the grant be used for?

We’re offering financial support to our members for a variety of sports-related costs in the community such as:

League and competition entry fees

Parts of transportation and accommodation costs

Certification fees

Professional development

And more!

When can members apply?

Once participation in a sporting event/course is confirmed, applications will be received from October 1, 2024 to March 7, 2025.

For more information

For more information on the grant and how members can apply, please visit cfmws.ca/cafsportsgrant or contact your local PSP Team.