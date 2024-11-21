Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Programs Return to CFB Cold Lake

A group photo of the 4 Wing Cold Lake Command Team for the Christmas Hamper Program at the 4 Wing Chaplains building in Cold Lake Alberta, on 13th November 2024. From left to right: Captain Alexander Krause, Major Howard Rittenhouse, Colonel Mark Hickey, Capt Anthony Ezeonwueme, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry - Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

The holiday season is a time for giving, and 4 Wing’s annual Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree Programs are back to help make the season brighter for members of the Defence Team and their families. Led by the 4 Wing Chaplains, the programs kicked off Friday, November 15, and run until December 8.

How the Programs Work

The Christmas Hamper program collects non-perishable food items from units across the base. Each unit has a designated Hamper Officer of Primary Interest (OPI) responsible for promoting the campaign and collecting donations. According to Chaplain (Captain) Alexander Krause, who has been involved in the programs during his four years at CFB Cold Lake, “Our members here at 4 Wing are so generous that most years we fill the Protestant chapel and often have surplus that we can donate to the local food bank.”

The Angel Tree complements the hamper program by focusing on gifts for children. Set up near the SISIP Financial lobby inside the CANEX Mall, the tree is adorned with ornaments that include a child’s age and gift ideas. These ornaments are created based on hamper applications from families at 4 Wing. Individuals or units can pick an ornament, purchase a gift for the child, and return it to the chapel.

How to Get Involved

For those looking to support the programs, donation boxes are set up within each 4 Wing unit, and individuals can also choose an Angel Tree ornament from the lobby near SISIP Financial. Krause praised the unit representatives, saying, “I am always amazed and encouraged at the effort our 4 Wing Hamper OPIs put into this campaign. Many units go above and beyond expectation.”

Deadlines and Applications

The deadline for hamper applications is December 2, while donations of non-perishable food and Angel Tree gifts must be collected by December 9. The application process is confidential, and any Department of National Defence employees or spouses facing financial challenges are encouraged to apply. Applications can be accessed through the Christmas Hamper Project banner link on the 4 Wing DWAN splash page.

A Message of Gratitude

For Krause, the programs are about more than just providing tangible support.

“The Holiday Hamper and Angel Tree programs can mean many different things depending on your perspective, but at its core, it’s about bringing people together through generosity, compassion, and community spirit,” he said.

Reflecting on his experiences, he added, “This will be my fourth holiday season posted at 4 Wing, and each year I am amazed at the generosity of this community. As donations and presents are delivered to the chapel by the units, I am always astonished by how much giving is in the heart of this Wing. The individuals and families who receive a hamper are often emotional when they find out how blessed with provisions they will be over the holiday season. The hamper recipients are incredibly grateful for the support they receive.”

The 4 Wing Chaplains and unit OPIs encourage everyone to get involved and help make the holiday season a little brighter for those in need.