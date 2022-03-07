City expands online payment options

File Photo

The City of Cold Lake is updating its payment systems to allow for easier online payments of licenses and fees.

“We’re looking to improve the whole process, and make it more customer oriented,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “With the improvements to our payment options, people will be able to apply for things like business licenses or development permits, and pay for them directly online, all in a couple of quick steps without the customer having to pay extra credit card fees.”

Currently, most people are opting to pay for these items at the front counter at City Hall, as the current online system is difficult to navigate.

Although the new online payment option will cover a variety of licenses and fees, there are still three items that will not be changing: taxes, utility bills, and accounts receivable. These bills can still be paid online via credit card through a third-party system, but any credit card or merchant fees associated with the payment will need to be paid by the customer.

“We will always accept payments at City Hall,” said Copeland. “But we wanted to give people an easier option to pay from home or on-the-go.”

The new payment option system will have no effect on any Energy Centre or Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club purchases, as these are run through yet another system.

A roll out date and list of licenses and fees that can be paid using the new online payment system is still being finalized.