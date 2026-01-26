Claims period is open and ongoing – CAF Systemic Racism Class Action

Supplied Photo

Current and former Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who experienced racial discrimination or racial harassment during their military service between April 17, 1985, and January 10, 2025, may be eligible for a monetary award under the Federal Court-approved settlement of the CAF Systemic Racism Class Action.

The settlement offers more than monetary awards. Eligible Class Members can ask for a personalized apology letter signed by the Chief of the Defence Staff and take part in Restorative Engagement, where they share their experiences with senior CAF leaders, supported by trained restorative practitioners. The settlement also includes Systemic Relief Measures to strengthen CAF culture and systems, with the goal of eliminating racism, racial discrimination, and racial harassment in the CAF.

To submit a claim, visit the Canadian Armed Forces Racial Discrimination/Racial Harassment Class Action Claims Administration website (you are now leaving the Government of Canada website).

Deloitte LLP, the Court-appointed Claims Administrator, will verify the eligibility of claimants and calculate payments based on the settlement terms. The range of individual compensation for eligible Class Members is $5,000 to $35,000 as determined by the Claims Administrator in accordance with the Final Settlement Agreement. The claims period remains open until October 15, 2026.

Systemic Relief measures update

A CAF Systemic Racism Class Action Coordinating Committee will guide and support the Systemic Relief Measures and report on their implementation progress. The process of selecting Class Member representatives for the Committee is ongoing.

The Sexual Misconduct Support and Resource Centre (SMSRC) is leading the design of Restorative Engagement (RE) on Systemic Racism, building on its experience in creating Restorative Engagement on Sexual Misconduct. The SMSRC started hosting design consultations on RE in October 2025. The first phase of consultations lasted two months and included current and former CAF members as well as Veterans. Additional consultations with internal and external DND/CAF partners will start in 2026. To reflect this expanded role, the SMSRC is currently updating its name to fully reflect its new mandate.

Have questions?

To learn more, visit the Frequently Asked Questions (PDF, 91KB) on the Claims Administrator website (you are now leaving the Government of Canada website).

Questions related to Restorative Engagement may be sent to the following confidential mailbox: SRCARE-RCRSDR@forces.gc.ca.