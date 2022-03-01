Cold Lake Fire-Rescue upgrades fleet with new pumper truck

Photo courtesy of the City of Cold Lake



A new state-of-the-art fire truck will soon be on the road, keeping Lakeland area residents and firefighters safe. Cold Lake Fire-Rescue took possession of the triple combination pumper this week after it was delivered from the manufacturing facility in Winnipeg.

“Not only does this vehicle come equipped with all the firefighting tools and features we need to fight structure fires and respond to other emergencies, it also actively purifies the air inside the cab to keep our firefighters safe from harmful toxins and chemicals,” said Fire Chief and Manager of Protective Services Jeff Fallow.

“The Clean Cab system uses two built-in HEPA filters to scrub potentially volatile or dangerous compounds that may be in the air, or enter the cab on our firefighting gear. The system actively purifies the air and kills pathogens including viruses, so it’s a great tool to have, especially as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Other safety features include a full lights and siren package, rollover protection, occupant airbags, and a back up camera.

The new pumper #4 replaces a 2005 model year pumper truck which has come to the end of its service life. City Council approved the purchase of the truck in the 2020 Capital Budget, which comes with a price tag of roughly $750,000. The contract was awarded to Fort Gary Fire Trucks.

With a staff of four full-time personnel and about 65 paid-on-call firefighters, Cold Lake Fire Rescue serves the city of Cold Lake, Cold Lake First Nations, and a large portion of the Municipal District of Bonnyville, with occasional responses into Saskatchewan. The department responds to more than 350 calls for service annually.

Testing of the new pumper is currently underway and it is expected to be in operation by March 1. It will be housed at the Cold Lake Fire-Rescue downtown headquarters.