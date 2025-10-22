Cold Lake Haunt Returns with Twisted Fairy Tale Fun

File Photo

Looking for a spine-tingling way to celebrate the Halloween season? The Cold Lake Haunt is back this weekend, transforming your favourite fairy tales into dark and twisted adventures — enter if you dare!

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, October 25th and 26th, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Mackenzie Arts & Community Centre at CFB Cold Lake. Admission is free, with donations kindly encouraged — all proceeds support Valour Place, a unique facility in Edmonton that provides free, temporary accommodations for Canadian Forces members, RCMP, veterans, first responders, and their families who require medical treatment in the city and live outside the area.

Families with younger children can request a Magic Lantern to light the way and keep the scares at bay.

“We’ve been wanting to run a fairy tale theme for a few years but needed to make sure we weren’t going to ruin the little ones’ Disney dreams,” Event Director Andrea Lorinczy says with a laugh.

The team behind the haunt continues to grow, with Lorinczy adding, “We have 31 volunteers total on the team and about half of that number are brand new this year. So that tells me we are still relevant and awesome in the community!”

Last year marked the first time the haunt benefited Valour Place. Over two nights, 1,022 people made their way through the maze, raising just over $2,200.

Whether you’re seeking a scare, some Halloween fun, or a way to support local veterans, the Cold Lake Haunt promises a memorable experience for all ages.