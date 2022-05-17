Cold Lake Museums set to open doors for 2022 season

Maj Kael Rennie, Cold Lake Air Force Museum Chair, stands next to a 3D printed replica Cruise Missile that will form part of the new Cruise Missile Testing Display being unveiled at the Cold Lake Air Force Museum on May 20th – Submitted Photo

The Cold Lake Museums will open their doors to the public this week, with some interesting new displays for the season.

May 20th marks the day the doors are open for the 2022 season. New this summer on the Air Force Museum side is a display on the Cruise Missile testing that took place at CFB Cold Lake during the Cold War in the 1980s.

“Highlights for the Cold Lake Air Force Museum side this year include the Cruise Missile Exhibit, a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Exhibit (a joint exhibit of the Cold Lake Museums and the Cold Lake Air Force Museum), reorganization and moving of some of the other exhibits, a re-done 419 Squadron Exhibit, which was created by members of the Squadron this winter, a new sign panel in the 417 Squadron exhibit featuring Hanger 6, and some 1 AMS Time Capsule contents on display from opening in April of this year, ” explains Air Force Museum Curator Wanda Stacey

This year also marks the first official summer that the statue of Wolverine from the X-Men is available for viewing and pictures.

The Cold Lake Museums are four different and distinct galleries: Air Force, Oil & Gas, Pioneer, and Indigenous. The Museums are located on the former site of 42 Radar Squadron, locally known as “Radar Hill” on the north edge of Cold Lake South. The museum will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Saturday to begin the season before changing some hours in July.

Admission rates have changed this year, says Stacey.

“We have implemented admissions for this year rather than the previous admission by the donation system. This is as a result of researching what other Canadian Forces Museums across the country do who are of comparable size and visitorship, as well as researching several local museums. Our operational and staffing costs have increased over the years, and it was time to make a change. Compared to the cost of other forms of family entertainment such as movies, eating out, etc., a visit to our museum can last anywhere from 1-2 hours. The family can make a day of it, taking advantage of our picnic area and the nearby Cold Lake Bike Park and Trails.”

Adults are $8.00 to get in. Family passes are $20.00.

Children aged 4 and under are free.

More information including hours of operation and admission rates is available on the Cold Lake Museums webpage.